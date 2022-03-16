Wednesday, March 16, 2022
     
  Retired Jharkhand High Court Justice Harish Chandra Mishra appointed as Delhi Lokayukta
GATE result 2022 to be declared tomorrow: How to check, direct link to download

GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2022 19:22 IST
Image Source : PTI

GATE Result 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow: How to check, direct link to download

GATE 2022 Results: IIT Kharagpur will be announcing the GATE 2022 Results on the official website tomorrow.  Results will be released on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. 

Scorecard will be available for download from the application portal from March 21. 

CLICK HERE TO GET DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD  

Here is a step-by-step process of how to check your results:

  1. Go to the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. Click on the GATE 2022 Result link
  3. Enter your credentials - enrollment number, email id, password, and submit. 
  4. Your result will appear on the screen
  5. Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference

 

