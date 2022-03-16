Follow us on Image Source : PTI GATE Result 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow: How to check, direct link to download

GATE 2022 Results: IIT Kharagpur will be announcing the GATE 2022 Results on the official website tomorrow. Results will be released on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Scorecard will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD

Here is a step-by-step process of how to check your results:

Go to the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the GATE 2022 Result link Enter your credentials - enrollment number, email id, password, and submit. Your result will appear on the screen Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Latest Education News