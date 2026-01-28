FMGE Result 2026: How to download scorecard pdf at natboard.edu.in

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam result 2025 will be announced soon on the official website- natboard.edu.in. The candidates can check FMGE December exam result 2025 on the official website- natboard.edu.in and download scorecard using login credentials- application number, date of birth. FMGE result 2026 is likely to be out by February 17.
The candidates can download FMGE scorecard 2026 on the official website- natboard.edu.in. To download FMGE scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save FMGE scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in
- Click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download
- Save FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
FMGE scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, paper-wise score, pass/ fail status, other details.
How to download FMGE merit list 2026 PDF at natboard.edu.in
FMGE merit list 2026 will be released on the official website- natboard.edu.in. The candidates can check and download FMGE toppers list 2026 on the official website- natboard.edu.in. To download FMGE toppers list 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and download FMGE merit list PDF link. FMGE toppers list 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save FMGE toppers list 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Click on FMGE merit list 2026 PDF at natboard.edu.in
- FMGE toppers list 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save FMGE merit list 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on FMGE 2026, please visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.