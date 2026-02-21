CTET result date 2026: When will CTET result be out? Direct link

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam result 2026 will be released soon on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CTET answer key 2026 will be released first, following which, candidates will get opportunity to raise objections on answer key. After reviewing the challenges made on CTET answer key, CTET result will be released. CTET result 2026 is likely to be released by March-end.

The candidates can follow these steps to check CTET result 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CTET scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download CTET scorecard 2026

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE CTET scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE CTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CTET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

CTET answer key 2026

CTET answer key will be released on the official website - ctet.nic.in soon. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026. To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026

For details on CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.