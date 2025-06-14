Advertisement
  4. CISCE Time Table 2025 out: Download 10th ICSE, 12th ISC improvement exam date sheet at cisce.org | Check here

CISCE Improvement Time Table 2025 has been released for classes 10th, and 12th. Students who appeared for the exam can download their exam date sheets from the official website- cisce.org. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the  Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 annual exams improvement date sheets. All those who wish to appear in the CISCE ICE ISE 22025 improvement exams can download their timetable from the official website - cisce.org. According to the official calendar, the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held from July 1. 

CISCE ICE 2025 class 10 exams will begin with English language – English paper 1 and environmental science. The Class 10 ICSE exam will conclude on July 14. CISCE ISC 2025 class 12 exams will start with maths, environmental science, sociology, and legal studies. The class 12 ISC exams will end on July 17. ISC exams will be conducted at 2 pm and 9 am, whereas ICSE exams will be conducted at 11 am. Students have been advised to arrive at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam, as no one will be allowed to sit in the exam hall after the closing of the entry gates. Students can check the complete CISCE Class 10th ICSE, 12th ISC 2025 improvement exam date sheet below.

CISCE ICE 2025 class 10 improvement exam date sheet

Date Paper
July 1 English Language, Environmental Science
July 2 English - Literature
July 3 History and Civics
July 4 Geography
July 7 Mathematics
July 8 Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Urdu, French, German, Spanish
July 9 Physics - Science paper 1
July 10  Chemistry - Science Paper 2
July 11 Biology - Science Paper 3
July 11 Commercial Studies
July 14 Elective Group 3 - Home Science, Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Application, Commercial Application, Enviornmental Application
July 14 Economics

CISCE ICE 2025 class 12 improvement exam date sheet

Date Paper
July 1 Mathematics, Environmental Science, Sociology, Legal Studies
July 3 Commerce, Geography
July 4 Hindi, Nepali
July 7 Art Paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life), Physics Paper 1 (Theory), Business Studies, History
July 9 Art Paper 2 (Drawing or painting from nature), Biology- paper 1 (Theory), Economics
July 11 Biotechnology (paper 1) theory, accounts, psychology, political science, mass media and communication
July 14 English - paper 2 (Literature in English)
July 15 English paper 1 (English language) 
July 17 Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour), Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory), Physical Education, Fashion Designing -Paper 1 (Theory)

 

