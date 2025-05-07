Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 declared: Direct link to check scorecards Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 have been released. Students who appeared in the CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. The link to the results can be accessed at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025. Students who appeared in the 10th and 12th exams for the academic year 2024–25 can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The official website of the Chhattisgarh Board (CGBSE) is experiencing downtime following the release of the Class 10 and 12 results. Students have been advised to keep calm and revisit the official website later.

This year, CGBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 3 to 24, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to 28, 2025.

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025?

Students can download CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Click on the relevant result - CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2025" or "CGBSE High School Result 2025. Now, enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'. Your relevant results will appear on screen. Download CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2025 or CGBSE High School Result 2025 for future reference.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to download results via SMS

For Class 12:

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type message in this format: Type CG12 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

You will instantly receive the 12th class result status on your phone as a reply.

For Class 10

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type message in this format: Type CG10 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

You will instantly receive the 12th class result status on your phone as a reply.

