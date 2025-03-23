Bihar Board 12th result 2025 date, time announced, know how and where to check BSEB Inter scorecard BSEB 12th result 2025: Around 12.92 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 12th exam. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys.

BSEB 12th result 2025 date and time are announced! The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the date and time of Inter results on its official website. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their BSEB inter result 2025 and scorecard by using their roll number and roll code.

Bihar board 12th result 2025 date and time

As per the official update, Bihar board inter result 2025 will be published on March 27, 2025 at 10 am. The official statement posted on the website reads "Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled to announce Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on 27th March, 2025 at 10:00 am on its Official Website on https://results.biharboardonline.com. Candidates Can Check & Download BSEB 12th Result 2025 by Using their Roll Number and Roll Code at results.biharboardonline.com."

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Where to check

As per the trends, Bihar board announces the result data, toppers name and other details via a press conference and meanwhile the result link is posted online. To download the scorecard, students will have to login to the official BSEB Result website- results.biharboardonline.com. To login, students will have to enter their roll number and roll code. To access this information, they can refer to the BSEB admit card.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: How to download

BSEB 12th student should go to the Bihar board result website (as mentioned above) On the homepage, click on Bihar Board 12th Result or BSEB Inter Result Link Fill in the details with your Roll Code, Roll Number, and potentially your Name BSEB 12th Result 2024 will open up on screen Go through the same and download it Take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board 12th exam 2025 were held from February 1 to 15 at various exam centers. The exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students received a fifteen-minute cool-off period (from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in shift one and from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in shift two).