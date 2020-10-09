UPSC NDA Results 2020 declared. Get direct link to check merit list

Image Source : FILE UPSC NDA Results 2020 declared

UPSC NDA Results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) on the official website -- upsc.nic.in. The UPSC NDA result contains a merit list in PDF format, with the roll numbers of qualified candidates in it. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA examination can visit the official website to check the results. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Candidates are advised to keep their NDA hall ticket or admit card handy as they will be required to enter their roll numbers.

UPSC NDA Results 2020: Step to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Written Result- National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 2020"

Step 3: UPSC NDA 2020 result pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number in the online NDA result 2020 pdf

What after UPSC NDA Results 2020?

Candidates who have been selected will have to appear for the Staff Selection Board (SSB) interview, regarding which UPSC will soon release a notification. It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the merit list for reference during the interview.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage