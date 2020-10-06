Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

TS EAMCET Result 2020: The exam result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 has been declared today. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET Result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result and download rank cards from the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14.

The varsity conducted the TS EAMCET-2020 for Engineering (E) Stream from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

TS EAMCET Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the link 'TS EAMCET 2020 results'

3. Enter your credentials and login

4. Your TS EAMCET Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Direct Link

