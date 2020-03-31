PSEB Class 8 Result 2020 expected soon. Get direct link, details

PSEB Class 8 Result 2020: The Punjab Secondary Education Board is expected to release the PSEB Class 8 Result 2020 on Tuesday on the official website -- pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their PSEB 8th Exam 2020 on the official website. They can also check the result through the direct link provided below, which will get activated only after the board announces the class 8 result.

The PSEB Class 8 Exam 2020 was conducted from March 3 to March 16. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their scorecards.

PSEB Class 8 Exam 2020: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit any of the official website provided below.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, "PSEB 8th Result 2020"

Step 3: Enter your PSEB roll number and other details before clicking on the "SUBMIT" button.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of your PSEB 8th Result 2020

PSEB Class 8 Exam 2020: Official websites to check your scorecard

pseb.ac.in

examresults.net

results.gov.in

punjab.indiaresults.com

Direct link to check PSEB Class 8 Result 2020 (To be activated)