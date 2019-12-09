NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019: List of websites to check NIOS October Results 2019

Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019: List of websites to check october NIOS results 2019

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Result 2019: National Institute of Open School (NIOS) will soon announce the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Result 2019 for the October Exam. Candidates who appeared in the NIOS October Exam 2019 will be able to check their Class 10 and Class 12 results online soon, once it is declared. ​The NIOS exams are held twice a year in April-May and in October-November. The result for the April-May exam is released in June and for October-November exam is released in December.

This year the result for NIOS Class 10 was released two days after class 12 result was released for the April-May exam. The same pattern could be followed while releasing the October-November exam result too.

Meanwhile, NIOS is taking admissions for students who wish to appear for the October/November 2020 examination. The last date to complete admission formalities without late fee is January 31, 2020.

List of Websites to check NIOS 10th and 12th October Result 2019

However, a direct link to download the NIOS Class 10, 12 October Result 2019 is provided below.

How to check NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2019

1. Visit the NIOS official result portal-- results.nios.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for October Exam Results

3. A new exam page will appear on the screen

4. Enter all the required credentials

5. Verify and Submit the details

6. Your NIOS 10th or 12th October Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and take a printout for future reference

