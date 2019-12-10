Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019 October exam declared

NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019: Direct Link to check your NIOS Results

the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) on Tuesday activated the link to NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 results for October Exam on the official website -- nios.ac.in. Students who appeared for the NIOS October Exam 2019 can visit the website to check the result. They can also check the result by clicking on the direct link provided in this article. Students must know that the NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019 for the October exam can be checked only through online mode.

The NIOS exams are held twice a year in April-May and in October-November. The result for the April-May exam is released in June and for October-November exam is released in December.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019 | Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS -- nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for October Exam Results.

Step 3: Enter all the required details.

Step 4: Verify and Submit the details.

Step 5: Your NIOS Class 10 or Class 12 October Exam Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, NIOS is taking admissions for students who wish to appear for the October/November 2020 examination. The last date to complete admission formalities without late fee is January 31, 2020.

Direct Link to Download NIOS 10th Result 2019 (October Exam)