Tuesday, November 03, 2020
     
  5. MSBTE Final year 2020 results declared. Direct link to check scorecard

MSBTE Final year 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared MSBTE Final year result 2020 or the Summer 2020 results on its official website -- msbte.org.in.

New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2020 16:47 IST
MSBTE Final year 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared MSBTE Final year result 2020 or the Summer 2020 results on its official website -- msbte.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the MSBTE final year examination can visit the official website to check the scorecard. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link given below.

The MSBTE final year exams were conducted in the month of October. 

MSBTE final year 2020 results - Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE - msbte.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the summer 2020 result.
Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.
Step 4: Click on the submit option.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

MSBTE Final year 2020 results - Direct link

