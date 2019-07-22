Image Source : INDIA TV MPSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2019 Declared

MPSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2019 Declared: Check your result at result.mpos.net.in

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board, Bhopal has released the Class 10 and 12 Examination for the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Results, online at the website -- result.mpos.net.in. Candidates appeared for the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examinations for the Class 10th and 12th examinations can now visit the website and check their results. The direct link to the MPSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exam result is given below.

Direct link for MPSOS Class 10, 12 MP Ruk Jana Nahi Results 2019

When MPSOS Class 10, 12 MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination is conducted?

MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination is conducted twice in a year by MPSOS. The first round begins in June and the second round held in the month of December. Now the result for June 2019 MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination is out, which were conducted between June 6 to June 18.

How to check MPSOS Class 10, 12 MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination Result 2019?

Here are the simple steps to check the result for MPSOS Class 10 and Class 12:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- result.mpos.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Ruk Jana Nahi Results 2019'.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the space provided.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen after submission.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

About MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination by MPSOS

The aim of MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination is to provide education to the students who cannot go to school on daily basis. Each student is given 9 consecutive attempts to pass the examination in the Ruk Jana Nahi Examinations. Students can also take admissions online through study centres established across the different districts of Madhya Pradesh.