MAH MBA CET 2020 Result declared. Here's how to check

Image Source : PTI MAH MBA CET 2020 Result declared

MAH MBA CET 2020 Result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) has declared the MAH MBA CET 2020 Result today. Students who had appeared for the MBA CET exams should note that the MAH MBA CET 2020 Result was declared on the official website. Earlier on Friday, Uday Samant, the Maharashtra minister of higher education and technical education had tweeted and confirmed that the MAH MBA CET 2020 Result will be declared on Saturday.

The MAH MBA CET 2020 exams were conducted on March 14 and 15. Students should note that the results will not be displayed on any notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students.

The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will also have to register themselves for the counselling process.

How to check MAH MBA CET 2020 Result

1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 result'

3. Enter your roll number and the date of birth

4. Enter other required details

5. Your MAH MBA CET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

