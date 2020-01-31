Madras University Result 2019 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Madras University Result 2019 declared

Madras University Result 2019: Results of UG / PG / Professional degree November examination have been declared by Madras University. Students who had appeared for the Madras University examinations should note that the Madras University Result 2019 has been declared on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Madras University Result 2019 have been provided. A direct link to download the Madras University Result 2019 has also bee provided.

How to check Madras University Result 2019

1. Visit the official website unom.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UG/PG Results'

3. Login to the protal with your credentials

4. Your Madras University Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download Madras University Result 2019

Students can check and download their Madras University results through the link provided below

Direct Link To Download Madras University Result