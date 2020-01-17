Image Source : PTI LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 Released

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 Released. Get region-wise direct link

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 on its official website -- licindia.in. Earlier, the board was expected to release the result next week, but it has declared the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 on Thursday. Those who had appeared for the examinations can download the merit list by visiting the website. We have provided the direct link to get easy access to the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019.

The LIC Assistant Mains Examination 2019 was held on December 22, 2019, at various exam centers across the nation. The board has provided the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 Division-Wise on the official website. The with this recruitment drive 7942 candidates will be selected in various divisional offices of the organization including Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, and Southern Zone.

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 | How to download the merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website -- licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019"

Step 3: Enter your essential credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 5: Candidates can download LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019.

After LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019, the candidates will need to appear for an interview. They will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. Before appearing for LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 they had cleared LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019. The date for LIC Assistant Interview 2019 will be notified by the board after the release of Mains result.

Direct link to LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Division wise Result

Direct link to LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Division wise notification