England announce Playing XI for first ODI against India, RCB star set to open for first time

New Delhi:

England have announced their Playing XI for the first ODI against India, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Jacob Bethell is set to open the innings for the first time in his 50-over career. Bethell has played in the middle order in his 21 ODIs, but is slated to open with Ben Duckett for the series opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Jos Buttler is set to mark his 200th ODI appearance, becoming just the second Englishman to feature in 200 50-over games for the Three Lions after Eoin Morgan. The former skipper gives power to the strong English middle order for the hosts, which also has the likes of captain Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Will Jacks, while Joe Root is slated to play at No.3.

Jofra returns, Tongue set for ODI debut

The bowling line-up features tearaway pacer Jofra Archer, who returns to the set-up after missing the previous ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue is set to make his ODI debut after having delivered a few impressive performances in the victorious 4-0 T20I series.

The spin department will feature mainstay Adil Rashid along with left-arm finger spinner Liam Dawson, while Jacks is more than handy with his off-spin.

England's Playing XI for 1st ODI:

Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.

More to follow...