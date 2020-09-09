Image Source : PTI KEAM Result 2020 Declared: Check direct link, Steps to download KEAM score @cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Result 2020 Declared: The exam results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 has been released. Candidates who appeared in the KEAM examination can check the results through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on July 17 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. A total of 56,599 students have qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download KEAM Result 2020 have been shared below.

KEAM Result 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'KEAM 2020 result' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other detail

Step 4: Your KEAM Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

KEAM Result 2020: Direct link

The exam authority would publish the rank and final list later. For that, the candidates have to first enter their Plus Two marks (Class XII Board examination results) online and the same is subjected to a normalisation process. The facilities for submitting this will be provided on a later date on the same website as mentioned above.

Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper will be disqualified.

