Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check Karnataka Class 12 Result details here

Karnataka PUC II Result 2020: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) is set to announce the result of PUC-II or Karnataka Class 12 board exam 2020 tomorrow (July 14). The Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 will be declared at around 11:30 am, as per media report.

Once declared, candidates can check their Karnataka Class 12 or PUC-II results at kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. Students can also get their results via an online portal- SuVidya, result.bspucpa.com.

Earlier, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that the result of PUC-II is expected to be released by July 20. This year, over 5.95 lakh students had registered for Karnataka 12th board exams.

Over 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year. However, the PUC exams were postponed midway from its initial schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pending exams were conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

To ensure social distancing during board exams, additional 13,528 rooms were arranged across centres in the state apart from the 23,064 rooms in which all exams were held before the lockdown began.

How to receive Karnataka PUC Result on mobile via SMS

Students who wish to receive the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 on their registered mobile number, should enter their registered mobile number and the date of birth on the official site.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Karnataka PUC II Result will be available once the Karnataka Board Class 12 Result 2020 are released.

