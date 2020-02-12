JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 to be released today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 to be released today

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE is expected to declare the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir division today. Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 11 exams should note that the result will be declared on the official website. According to an official notification, the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 is slated to be released by 2 pm.

Students should note that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will not be released on any other portal. For the convenience of students, the steps to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 have been provided below. A direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will also be provided after the results are released.

How to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE Part One Annual Regular Kashmir Division Results'

3. Enter your roll number

4. Click on submit

5. Your JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019

Students should note that the direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be activated as soon as the results are declared.