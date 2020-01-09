Image Source : JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday announced JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir division. Those who appeared for the JKBOSE 10th exam in Kashmir zone can check their Class 10 results on the official website -- jkbose.ac.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads 'Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual 2019 - Kashmir Division

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Your JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 will be displayed

Step 5: Download result for further reference

About JKBOSE:

JKBOSE or the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is the main board of school education Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE is an autonomous body under the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE headquarters is located in Srinagar.

JKBOSE Previous Results:

JKBOSE released the Class 11 bi-annual exam results for Jammu division private students in November 2019. The Board announced the Class 10 bi-annual exam result for Jammu division students in October.