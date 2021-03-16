IISC KVPY Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI IISC KVPY Result 2020 declared.

IISC KVPY Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has released the IISC KVPY 2020 result on the official website today (March 16). Candidates who have appeared in the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The institute had conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna aptitude test on January 31.

IISC KVPY Result 2020: How to download

1.Visit the official website-- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY Fellowship Award - 2020 : Click here for the results’

3. Click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately

4. Your IISC KVPY results 2020 in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

IISC KVPY Result 2020: Direct link

Click here to download IISC KVPY Result 2020

