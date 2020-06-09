HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Tanu tops with 98.71%. Here is toppers' list

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result of 10th class on hpbose.org. Girls have yet again outshined the boys. About 1,04,323 candidates appeared in the exam, of which 70,571 passed while 5,617 got compartment. The overall pass percentage is 68.11 percent, an increase of 7.32 percent than the previous year's 60.79 percent. Tanu with 98.71 percent has topped the Class 10 exams in Himachal Pradesh.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Toppers's list

First rank: Tanu (98.71%)

Second rank: Kshitiz Sharma (98.57%)

Third rank: Vansh Gupta (98.43%), Shagun Rana, Anisha Sharma

Fourth rank: Shreya Sharma (98.29%)

Fifth rank: Ansh Bhardwaj (98.14%), Vanshika, Karun Kumar, Shagun Sharma, Laila, Nisha

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website hpbose.org to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

