DU Result 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam -- Date, time, direct link

Image Source : PTI DU Result 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam

DU Results 2019: The Delhi University Results 2019 for the Nov-Dec Semester Exams are set to be released soon. As per a recent notification by the Delhi University, the DU Results 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam will be released on January 31. Students who had appeared for the DU UG – PG Exams should note that there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the DU Results 2019. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official website of the Delhi University for updates.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check DU Results 2019 have been given below. A direct link to check and download the DU Results 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam will be provided once the result is declared.

How to check DU Results 2019

1. Visit the official website du.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Examination Section'

3. Click on results tab

4. Click on 'UG / PG Programme' and select your semester

5. Enter the required details and submit

6. Your DU Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download DU Results 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam

Students should note that the direct link to check and download the DU Results 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam will be provided once the result is declared.