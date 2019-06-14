Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CLAT Results 2019

CLAT Results 2019 declared; Direct link to check your score

National Law University Odisha has declared the CLAT Results 2019 today at 6:30 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the CLAT Exam 2019 can check their score online at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The result of CLAT 2019 will include the All India Rank and the CLAT 2019 score of the candidate. The CLAT 2019 Answer Key was released on June 6 and 9. Before checking the results candidates are advised to keep their Admit card/ Hall ticket ready.

CLAT Results 2019| How to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that states 'CLAT 2019 Result'.

Step 3: Login to the portal by entering your credentials.

Step 4: Your CLAT 2019 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print for future reference.

What after the CLAT 2019 Result is declared?

The National Law University Odisha will release the CLAT 2019 Scorecard and the candidates who qualify CLAT 2019 will be eligible for counseling procedures.