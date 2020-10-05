Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2020 Result DECLARED. Direct link to download

CLAT 2020 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2020 Result today (October 5). The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination was held on September 28 for both UG and PG. Candidates who had appeared in the CLAT 2020 exam can check their results through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2020 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Your CLAT result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

CLAT 2020 Result: Direct Link

Those who clear the exam will have to register for the CLAT counselling to take admission. The list of candidates invited for Counselling will be published by 9:00 a.m tomorrow (October 6).

According to the notice released by CNLU, the counselling or admissions would begin from October 9 to 15 for which the registration process will begin from October 6 to 7, 2020.

“Candidates will be asked to deposit Rs. 50,000/- as counselling fees which will be adjusted in the fee payable to the University,” reads the notice.

