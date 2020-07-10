ICSE, ISC 2020: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results at 3 pm. Details here

Image Source : ICSE WEBSITE ICSE, ISC 2020 class 10, 12 results to be declared today.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare Class 10, 12 Board Exam results today. ICSE had on Thursday informed that it will announce ICSE and ICS board exam results on Friday. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results will be declared on the official CISCE website -- cisce.org. The results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will also be announced via SMS.

ICSE, ISC 2020: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results shortly | Updates

ICSE, ISC 10th class, 12th class board exam results will be declared today at 3 pm.

Students can check Class 10, Class 12 results by logging into the official website: www.cisce.org

All the schools affiliated with the CISCE Board will be able to check their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.

ICSE, ISC Board exam 2020 results via SMS

To get ICSE Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ISC to 09248082883.

CISCE Board Results 2020: How to check ICSE Class 10, ICS Class 12 Results on CISCE website

Log on to CISCE portal Look for icon flashing 'Results 2020' Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen to check ICSE year 2020 exam results/ISC year 2020 exam results. After filling all the information, click on submit or enter. The result will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE board result exam result to be declared soon

Earlier on Thursday, reports circulated that CBSE will announce Board Exam Results on July 11 and July 13, however, the reports were withdrawn later. News Agency ANI retracted from the CBSE statement which said which stated that result for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared on July 13 and July 11 respectively.

CBSE advised students, teachers and other stakeholders not to believe any such "fake" circulars, adding that the new date for Class 10 and 12 result will be declared soon. The results, once declared, will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

