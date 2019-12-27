 CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 to be announced today; Get direct link to check the result

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 to be announced today

The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing is set to declare the CDAC C-CAT 2019 results today on its official website -- cdac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can visit the website as soon as the exam conducting board releases the result. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article. The direct link will be activated only after the release of CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam result.

The CDAC computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2019 was conducted on December 8 and 15 by Centre for Development and Advanced Computing. It was conducted in two phases, CDAT 1 was held on December 8, while CDAT 2 was conducted on December 15.

After clearing the CDAC C-CAT examination, the candidates will be required to select the courses and centers online. The option for selecting the courses and centers will start soon after the release of the result. The last date to select the courses and centers is January 06, 2020.

The CDAC C-CAT first round seat allotment based on the preferences will be released on January 8, 2020.

How to check CDAC C-CAT Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CDAC C-CAT 2019 -- cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CDAC CAT result link.

Step 3: Enter your Login credentials in the CDAC Result 2019 link.

Step 4: Download the result for further reference.

Direct link to check CDAC C-CAT 2019 Results (To Be Activated)