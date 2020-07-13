CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to check CBSE Class 10 mark sheet on DigiLocker and Umang App

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to download CBSE Class 10 mark sheet on DigiLocker and Umang App

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce Class 10 Results 2020 soon. Earlier today, the board has declared results for CBSE Class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage of students in Class 12 board examination has stood at 88.78 per cent. Girls once again have outperformed boys in Class 12 board examination results. Meanwhile, Class 10 results will be declared anytime now.

Once declared, the CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 will be released on the official website of the board-- cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to access their CBSE Class 10 mark sheets using the DigiLocker and UMANG app. The DigiLocker and UMANG app is available both for Android and iOS users in their respective app stores.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How To Check CBSE Result Using DigiLocker

To check CBSE Class 10 result mark sheets using the DigiLocker website, students need to follow these steps:

Visit the website-- digilocker.gov.in.

Under the education section, click on the ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ link.

Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet as per requirement.

Login using the registered mobile number with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

In case a candidate is unable to login, he or she can sign up using Aadhar number and access marksheets and certificates.

CBSE 10 Results 2020: How To Check CBSE Result 2020 Using DigiLocker App

Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to download CBSE mark sheet and certificate using the DigiLocker app:

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS).

Search for the DigiLocker app and click on install.

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number.

Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.

Candidates who do not have an Aadhar card, he/ she can complete the login process by entering a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to download online marksheet via UMANG app

Step 1: Create an account, register with your mobile number and log in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 marksheet tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials including admit card ID, roll number etc

Step 4: Download your Class 10 marksheet

