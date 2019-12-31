Assam TET Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check scores

Image Source : PTI Assam TET Result 2019 declared

Assam TET Result 2019: The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 examination results have been declared today. The CTET 2019 results were released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Candidates who had appeared for the exams are suggested to check their scores on the official website. Students can also download their exam results from the website, by following a few steps. Two direct links have also been provided for the students to check their Assam TET Result 2019.

When was the Assam TET Test 2019 conducted?

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 was conducted on November 10, 2019, across the different designated examination centres. Assam TET 2019 was conducted in two papers. The qualifying candidates will be eligible for teaching jobs at various schools in Assam, based on the papers they have written the exam for.

How to check the Assam TET 2019 Results?

1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org

2. Click on the link that says 'Assam TET 2019 result'

3. Enter your login details as required

4. Your Assam TET 2019 Results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Direct links to check Assam TET 2019 Results

The two links to check CTET 2019 results are given below

Direct Link 1

Direct Link 2

How is Assam TET 2019 conducted?

There are two papers in the Assam TET. Paper 1 is conducted for the candidates aspiring to teach from classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is conducted for the candidates aspiring to teach from classes 6 to 8.

Assam TET 2019 was conducted in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi, and English.