AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP to declare Manabadi SSC Results 2020 today. Check details

Image Source : PTI AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP to declare Manabadi SSC Results 2020 today

AP Inter Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set declare the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the AP Inter Exams 2020 for 1st and 2nd year should note that the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will be released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Andhra Pradesh have been advised to not display the AP Inter Results 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

According to an official notification by the BIEAP, AP School Education Minister Dr Suresh will be formally declaring the AP Results 2020 for 1st year and 2nd year. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will be provided. Further, a direct link to check and download AP Inter Results 2020 will also be shared with the students.

AP Inter Results 2020: Date and Time

The AP Inter Exams 2020 were conducted this year from March 4 till March 21. The AP Inter Exams 2020 were held in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM. The Manabadi SSC Exams had remained unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic as all exams had already been conducted by the time lockdown was imposed in the country.

Students should note that Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will be declared today (June 12, 2020) on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. According to the details, the AP Inter Results 2020 will be declared by today evening, by 4 PM.

AP Inter Results 2020: Websites to Check

Students can check their Manabadi SSC Results 2020 on the below-listed websites

1. bie.ap.gov.in

2. manabadi.co.in

3. manabadi.com

4. schools9.com

5. examresults.net

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage