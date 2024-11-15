UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2024 date to be announced soon; new committee formed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2024 date to be announced soon

UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (UPPSC) will soon announce the Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer (RO ARO) exam date. The exam, initially scheduled for December 22 and 23, has been postponed following considerations of aspirants' demands. The aspirants had been protesting for four days against the multiple-shift exam format and normalization process.

According to a report published by Careers360, the commission has formed the committee, which will be headed by Kalp Raj Singh, a senior member, and will include UPPSC member Ram Pyare, retired IAS Yogesh Kumar Shukla and retired PCS Prem Prakash Pal. The announcement of the exam date will be made on the report of the committee. This committee will analyse the facts and prepare a report to ensure a transparent and fair selection procedure.

Students call off their protest

After the announcement of the new date of the Provincial Civil Services Preliminary (PSC) examination, the students today called off their five-day stir. Now, the commission will conduct UPPSC PCS 2024 exam on December 22 in two shifts. Earlier, the exam was proposed for December 7 and December 8. Now it will be conducted on December 22 in two sessions -- in the first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and in the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

UPPSC PCS exam 2024 to be conducted on old pattern

Agreeing to the demands of aspirants after protests, the UPPSC on Thursday postponed the RO and ARO exams and announced that it will hold the PCS Preliminary Exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day.

According to a report of PTI, 10-15 people are still sitting on dharna in front of the UPPSC office. The police said they will find out who these people are.

Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of UPPSC.