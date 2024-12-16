REET registration 2024 begins, check eligibility, how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REET registration 2024 begins

REET registration 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test (REET) 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can submit their application forms through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is January 15, 2025.

According to the official schedule, the REET 2024 exam will be conducted on February 27, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying each worth one mark. Notably, there is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates have been advised to reach at the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam begins.

The admit cards for the exam will be available on the official website, once released. As per schedule, the link to the call letters will be available from 4 PM on February 19, 2025. The information about the release of admit cards will also be shared via email or SMS, depending on available on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below before submitting the application forms.

REET registration 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'REET registration 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the REET application form for future reference

REET registration 2024 fee