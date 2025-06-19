Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer keys released, raise objections if any: How to challenge keys? Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer keys have been released by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website- ptetvmoukota2025.in.

New Delhi:

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the answer keys for the Rajasthan PTET 2025 exam held on June 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - ptetvmoukota2025.in for both BEd and integrated BA BEd/BSc BEd courses. Along with the provisional answer keys, the varsity has uploaded all four sets of question papers.

Candidates can refer to the Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer keys and predict their probable scores. In case of any discrepancies in the provisional answer keys, the candidates can raise objections against the Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer keys by paying a prescribed fee by June 21. For this, the candidates can log in to the PTET dashboard and click on the 'Question Objection' link.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website - ptetvmoukota2025.in. Log in to your dashboard on the website. Click on the 'question objection' and response sheets. Through question, objection and response sheets. Students can check the provisional answer keys and raise objections, if any. Pay fee, and take a receipt for future reference. Before the final submission, preview the application carefully.

Objection Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an objection fee. The challenge must be supported by a valid document. The challenges raised without the application fee and documents will not be considered.

Once the objection process is completed, the subject matter experts will review the challenges raised by the candidates. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance and non-acceptance of their challenges. Based on the challenges, the varsity will release the final answer keys and results. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.