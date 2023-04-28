PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; Toppers list, pass percentage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 Declared

PSEB 8th Result: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2023 today, April 28. The PSEB 8th Class result is hosted on the official website pseb.ac.in. Students who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 8th exams 2022-23 can check their results using roll number and date of birth.

The Board has declared the results through a press conference. Punjab Board Class 8 exams were organised from February 25 to March 22, 2023. About 3 lakh students have registered for the PSEB 8th board exam this year. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 98.01 percent in PSEB 8th result 2023.

PSEB Class 8th result 2023: How to download marksheet

Candidates can check the PSEB Class 8th result 2023 online through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your PSEB 8th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Punjab Board Class 8 result PDF and download it for further need.

PSEB 8th Class Result 2023: Toppers list

In Punjab Board 8th Class result, Lavpreet Kaur has secured first rank followed by Gurankit Kaur on second spot and Simranpreet Kaur on third. As per the official reports, girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is recorded at 98.68 percent and that of boys is 97.41 percent.