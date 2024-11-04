MP TET 2024 admit card out for Primary Teachers, direct download link here

Follow us on Image Source : MPPEB/FILE MP Vyapam Varg 3 Admit Card 2024 released

MP TET 2024 admit card: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit cards for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their call letters from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) is scheduled to be conducted on November 10. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the instructions given below.

How to download MP Vyapam Varg 3 Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

Navigate the link to the ' MP Vyapam Varg 3 Admit Card 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your credentials and submit

MP Vyapam Varg 3 Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save MP Vyapam Varg 3 Admit Card 2024 for future reference

Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with the photographs. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without call letters. Candidates are required to read all instructions given on the admit cards.

MP Vyapam Varg 3 Admit Card 2024: Things not allowed at the exam centre

Candidates have been advised not to carry Scientific Calculator, Mobile Phones, Bluetooth Devices, Programmable Calculator, Watch Alarms, Listening Devices, Paging Devices (Beepers), Recording Devices, Protectors, compasses, Sunglasses, Scales and whiteners inside the examination hall.

MP TET Passing Marks

Candidates will have to secure at least 90 marks out of 150 to pass the exam. Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) have to secure at least 70 marks to mark the exam. If the candidate secures marks equal to or more than the passing standard, they will be provided with an MPTET passing certificate which will be valid for two years.