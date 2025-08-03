IIM CAT 2025 registration: Eligibility criteria, application process and important dates The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has opened the registration process for CAT 2025, with a deadline of September 13, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially launched the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the prestigious entrance exam can register through the official website of IIMK at iimcat.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application is September 13, 2025.

Key details for CAT 2025 applicants:

Choice of exam cities : During the application process, candidates must select their preferred five exam cities from a drop-down menu. Post the registration deadline, one city from the selected preferences will be allocated to the candidates based on availability.

: During the application process, candidates must select their preferred five exam cities from a drop-down menu. Post the registration deadline, one city from the selected preferences will be allocated to the candidates based on availability. Eligibility criteria :

: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university or institution with at least 50% marks (or equivalent CGPA). For candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum required percentage is 45%.

Application fee : For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories: Rs 1300. For all other candidates: Rs 2600. Candidates applying under SC, ST, and PWD categories must upload a valid certificate during registration. Please note that once the application fee is paid, it is non-refundable under any circumstances.

: Admit Card Download: The CAT 2025 admit cards will be available for download from November 5 to November 30, 2025. The exam is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2025, and the results will be announced in the first week of January 2026.

How to apply for CAT 2025?

Visit the official website: Go to the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in. Registration: Click on the registration link available on the homepage. Fill in the application form: After registering, complete the application form with the necessary details. Submit: Once the form is filled, submit it online. Download the confirmation page: After submitting the application, download the confirmation page for future reference. Take a Printout: Finally, take a printout of the completed application form for your records.

For more information and to stay updated, candidates are advised to regularly check the official CAT website.

With the registration process now open, aspirants have a limited window to apply for one of India's most competitive entrance exams. Those interested should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline. CAT 2025 will be a critical milestone for many candidates looking to pursue an MBA from top IIMs across the country.