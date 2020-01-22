UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 to be released today. Check details

Image Source : PTI UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 to be released today

UP Board Admit Card 2020: UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 is slated to be released today (Wednesday). According to various media reports, UPMSP will issue of UP Board 10th Admit Card 2020 and UP Board 12th Admit Card 2020 to respective schools beginning January 22, 2020. Students who are preparing for the UP board 10th and 12th board examinations should note that the school administrators and principals will be required to collect the admit cards.

Thereafter, students, who have registered as regular candidates for 10th Class i.e. High School and 12th Class i.e. Intermediate Board Exams, will be handed over their exam hall tickets today by their schools in the coming days.

UP Board Admit Card 2020: Details

UP Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held soon and so the admit cards will be released on the official website today. Students should note that the UP Board Admit Card 2020 is a mandatory document and should be carried to the examination center. Candidates found without their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall premises.

The UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 will contain personal details as well as details about the examination. On personal information front, the hall ticket will contain candidates’ names, their parents’ names, date of birth and other such details. Similarly, the UP Board Admit Card 2020 will also contain exam dates, exam time and names of the subjects as well as exam center name and address that has been assigned to the students. After receiving the hall tickets, students are advised to check all these details provided on the hall tickets.

UP Board Exam 2020: Dates

Candidates preparing for UP board examinations should note that the UP board exams are all set to be commenced from February 18, 2020. The exams will be conducted for both 10th and 12th intermediate exams. UP Board 10th Exam 2020 will continue for 12 days while the Intermediate Exam of 12th Class students will go on for 15 days.

Following the completion of the exam in March 2020; the UP board will hold an evaluation of answer booklets of UP Board Exam 2020 in March 2002.

UP Board Exam 2020: Answer sheets

Starting this year, the UPMSP has set a target of completing the evaluation of UP Board Answer Sheets in mere 10 days. The evaluation should be done from March 15 to 25, 2020. The UP Board exam results will be declared in May 2020.