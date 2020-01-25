Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 Released for SSR and AA. Get direct link to download

Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 Released

Indian Navy Admit Card 2020: The Indian Navy has released the admit card for Sailor Exam 2020 for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) on the official website -- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the Indian Navy Sailor Exam 2020 can download their admit cards by visiting the official website on or before February 4. They can also get easy access to the download link of the Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the direct link provided below.

To download the Indian Navy SSR and AA Admit Card 2020 from the Indian Navy official website for SSR and AA, the candidate will be required to login in to the link by using their E-mail ID and Password.

In the admit card, they can find the Indian Navy AA Exam Date and Indian Navy SSR Admit Card Date along with time and venue on their Indian Navy Admit Card 2020.

It is to be noted that the Indian Navy MR Admit Card Link will be activated from January 28 till February 7.

Indian AA and SSR will have 100 questions carrying 01 marks on English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 and framed in a common bilingual (Hindi & English) exam. The duration of the Indian AA and SSR exam is 60 minutes

Indian Navy MR exam is an online test with a total of 50 questions, each carrying 01 marks. The MCQ based test will have two sections i.e. Science and Mathematics and General Knowledge to be complete in 30 minutes. The level of the test will be of 10th Class.

Indian Navy Sailor Computer Based Exam will be conducted for the enrollment of candidates as sailors against 2200 posts for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 400 for Matric Recruit (MR).

Indian Navy SSR and AR will be announced tentatively after 30 days. Qualified candidates in the exam will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) followed by Medical Examination.

Direct link to Indian Navy SSR and AA Admit Card 2020