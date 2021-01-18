ICSI CS Foundation Result 2020 Declared; CSEET January released. Get direct link

Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS Foundation Result 2020 Declared

ICSI CS Foundation Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released CSEET January, CS Foundation Results on Monday on the official website -- icsi.edu. Those who appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. CS Foundation 2020 was conducted in two shifts on December 26, 27, 2020, while ICSI CSEET 2021 was held on January 9 and 10, this year.

Along with the result, individual candidate’s subjectwise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

CS Results 2021: Step to check and download

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI -- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on CSEET January Result 2021, CS Foundation Results link available.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the given space.

Step 4: Check the result and download the page.

As per the official statement released by the Institute, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates. Candidates will have to download the result and marks statement through the official site of ICSI.

ICSI CS Foundation Result - Direct link

Latest Education News