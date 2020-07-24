Image Source : SCREENGRAB HP TET Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

HPBOSE HP TET Admit Card 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards/ hall ticket for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2020. Candidates who have registered for the HP TET 2020 examination can download their admit cards by visiting the board’s official website hpbose.org.

The HPTET exam will be conducted to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (Medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

HP TET Admit Card 2020: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI,JBT) TET-JUNE 2020”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your HP TET Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

HP TET Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their HP TET Admit Card 2020

Candidates will have to bring a print of their HPTET admit cards to the exam hall for identification and verification purpose.

This year, a total of 52,859 applications have been submitted for HP TET 2020 exams. Out of this, 48,713 candidates will have to appear for the HP TET 2020 exams, as per the official data. While 4,146 applications got rejected due to the incomplete application form has been displayed on the website.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage