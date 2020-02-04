GPAT 2020 Result declared by NTA. Get direct link to download scorecard

GPAT 2020 Result declared by NTA. Get direct link to download

GPAT 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency has released the GPAT 2020 Result on the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can visit the website and check the GPAT Result. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The agency has released GPAT Merit List with the names and rankings of the candidates.

NTA conducted the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test on January 28 in various states across India. Candidates can download the GPAT meritl ist by following the below-given steps. They must know that the GPAT rank list is available in the PDF format.

How to download GPAT Result 2020?

1. Visit the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Download and take a printout of your merit list.

Direct link to check GPAT Merit List 2020

Direct link to GPAT Final Answer Key 2020