DMRC Recruitment 2020: Over 1000 regular, contractual vacancies; here's how to apply

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has invited applications for around 1400 vacancies in various regular, contractual posts. Aspirants are required to visit the official website of DMRC -- delhimetrorail.com to apply for the various posts. They can also click on the direct link provided below to apply. We have also provided the direct link of the DMRC Recruitment 2020's Official Notification.

Candidates are advised to go through the details thoroughly before applying for the vacancies. The online application for DMRC Recruitment 2020 started today at 10 am. The registration will be closed on December 14 at 11:59 pm. It is advisable to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. Here are the other important details regarding DMRC Recruitment 2020.

DMRC Recruitment 2020 | Name and number of the post:

Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts

Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts

Steno – 9

JE Electrical – 26 Posts

JE Electronics – 66 Posts

JE Civil – 59

JE Environment – 8

JE Stores – 5

Office Assistant - 8

Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144

Maintainer / Electrician – 101

Accounts Assistant – 48

Assistant Programmer - 23

Stores Assistant – 8

Fire Inspector – 7

Legal Assistant - 5

Assistant / CC – 4

Architect Assistant - 4

Regular Executive – 60 Posts

Electrical – 16

Signal and Telecommunication – 9

Civil – 12

Operations - 9

Architect - 3

Traffic - 1

Stores - 4

Finance - 3

Legal – 3

Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts

JE Electrical - 120

JE Electronics – 125

JE Civil - 139

Assistant Programmer - 1

Architect Assistant - 10

Asst / CC - 3

Contractual Executive – 105 Posts

Electrical – 1

Signal and Telecommunication – 17

IT - 7

Civil – 73

Finance - 8

DMRC Recruitment 2020 | Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Tests and Group Discussion/Interview. For non-executive posts, two computer-based tests will be conducted. There will no Group Discussion/Interview round for C non-executive posts.

DMRC Recruitment 2020 | How to Apply:

Step 1: Click on the official website of DMRC -- delhimetrorail.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Scroll and find the 'New Registration' tab and click on that.

Step 4: Fill the required details like Post, Name, Mobile Number and email-id.

Step 5: On successful registration, you will receive the Login ID and Password on your registered email. Use these to log in and fill your online application form.

Step 6: After filling the form, make online payment of application fee.