DMRC Admit Card 2020 for various executive, non-executive posts released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI DMRC Admit Card 2020 released

DMRC Admit Card 2020: Delhi Metro admit card and exam schedule for various Executive and Non-Executive Posts has been released by the DMRC. Candidates preparing for DMRC Assistant Manager Exam for Regular Executive should note that the admit cards have been released on the official website. However, there is no official update regarding Delhi Metro Admit Card on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to download DMRC Admit Card 2020 have been given below. A direct link to download DMRC Admit Card 2020 has also been provided.

DMRC Assistant Manager Exam: Date and time

Candidates should note that the DMRC Assistant Manager Exam for Regular Executive will be held on February 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 26, 2020. The exam for Contract basis will be held on 17, 19, 23 and 26 February 2020. DMRC JE Exam for Regular Executive will be held on 17, 18, 19 and 20 February 2020 and for Contract basis will be conducted on 23 and 26 February 2020.

DMRC CRA Exam is scheduled to be held on 17, 18 and 19 February 2020. The exam for the post of Asstt./CC and Architect Assistant will be held on 20 February, for Fire Inspector and Architect Assistant (Regular) post on 21 February, for Legal Assistant, Office Assistant, Stenographer and Stores Assistant on 23 February and for Assistant Programmer and Account Assistant on 26 February 2020.

The exam will be conducted in 3 shifts from 8:30 AM, 11:45 AM and 4:00 PM from 17 to 21 Feb and from 8:30 AM, 12:15 PM and 4:00 PM on 23 and 26 Feb.

How to download DMRC Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website delhimetrorail.com

2. Click on the link that says 'Careers Link'

3. A new page will open on your screen

4. Click on ‘Applicant Login’

5. Your DMRC Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

