Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020 released. Check details

Image Source : PTI Bihar Boad 12th Admit Card 2020 released

Bihar 12th Admit Card 2020: The Bihar Intermediate Admit Card 2020 for Class 12 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who are preparing to appear for Bihar Class 12 exams should note that the Bihar Class 12 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website. The announcement regarding Bihar 12th Admit Card 2020 was made by Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore. Students should note that the direct link to download the Bihar 12th Admit Card 2020 is currently inactive.

According to Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore, the Bihar Board 12th Admit Cards 2020 have been uploaded on the official website and the direct download link will be activated soon.

Bihar 12th Admit Card 2020 download

Candidates should note that the Bihar Intermediate Admit Card 2020 will be available for download only to the principals of the respective schools. The students, therefore, should be in touch with their school principals to gain access to their Bihar 12th Admit Card 2020.

The school administration will have to download BSEB 12th Admit Cards 2020 for all the students and then put a stamp of school and signature of the school principal before giving it to the students. The BSEB 12th exam 2020 will be conducted between February 3 and 13.