APSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Assistant, Junior Engineer posts; salary upto Rs 1,10,000. Check details

APSC Recruitment 2020: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer in Civil, among others. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should submit their forms in the prescribed format before the last date.

APSC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to submit online application registration for APSC Recruitment 2020 is August 17, 2020, as per the media report. Earlier, the last date of application was July 24, 2020, but it has been extended in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

APSC Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer Posts in Civil. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- apsc.nic.in. Candidate should be graduate to apply for the vacancies with APSC.

APSC Recruitment 2020: Total vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 344 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 222 Posts

Assistant Architect – 11 Posts

APSC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For Junior Engineer (Civil) – Candidates should have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineer from a government recognized university.

For Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university.

For Assistant Architect – Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from a recognized university.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21 and 38 years of age. The age to apply for the jobs will be calculated on January 1, 2020.

APSC Recruitment 2020: Salary

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 14,000 to Rs 60,500 per month

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 per month

Assistant Architect – Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 per month

APSC Recruitment 2020: Application fee

For General category – Rs 250

For SC / ST / OBC / MOBC categories – Rs 150

How to apply for APSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the APSC official notification for more details.

