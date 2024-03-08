Uproar over Namaz on Delhi road in Inderlok, cop accused of kicking worshippers suspended | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video grab of the incident

An uproar broke out after the police forcibly vacated the road where people were offering Namaaz in Indralok area in Delhi. The worshippers alleged that the policemen got angry at the namazis for offering Namaz in the open and kicked them. Following the commotion, a large crowd gathered near the area. Locals in response blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order situation.

The video of the policeman kicking the worshippers has gone viral. Taking immediate action, the Delhi Police suspended the sub-inspector and urged the public to vacate the road. "In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Northern Range Joint CP Parmaditya while speaking with India TV said, "People should keep order. No one should take the law into their own hands. A single case can't become an example. We are taking action."