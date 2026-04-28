Sisodia follows Kejriwal's lead, opts out of hearing before Delhi HC bench in excise policy case

New Delhi:

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has informed the Delhi High Court that he will no longer pursue his case related to the excise policy matter in the courtroom of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. He made this communication through a letter sent on Tuesday. This development comes shortly after Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took a similar stand.

In his letter, Sisodia stated that he does not wish to continue appearing or pressing his matter before that particular bench. This move effectively means he is stepping back from proceedings in that court.

“With all due respect and reverence, I have written to the Honorable Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court requesting that, in the current circumstances, my conscience does not permit me to continue participating in the proceedings of this case before her. For me, this is not a matter concerning any individual, but rather a question of the trust on which the justice system stands — that every citizen should receive not only fair justice, but justice that is also seen to be fair,” Sisodia posted on X.

Sisodia said he would be launching Satyagraha as he has no options left.

“I also want to make it clear that my faith in the judiciary and the Constitution is completely unshakable. But when serious doubts remain in the mind, mere formal participation is not right for me. Therefore, I am left with no option but to resort to Satyagraha,” he added.

Kejriwal’s recusal plea rejected

Earlier, on April 20, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal and others who had requested that Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma be removed from hearing the case related to the Delhi excise policy.

While rejecting the application, Justice Sharma stated that the allegations made against her were not backed by any evidence. The court observed that the concerns raised were based only on unverified claims that questioned her fairness and credibility.

“When I began to pen this judgment, the courtroom had fallen silent. What remained was the weight of being a judge who had taken the oath of the Constitution of India, that is Bharat. I realised my silence as a judge was itself put to test, and the question now was about the fairness of the judge and the institution itself," she said while announcing the judgement.