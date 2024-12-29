Sanjay Singh corners BJP for allegedly applying to delete wife's name from voter list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of conspiring to remove voters' names from the electoral list. In line with that, party MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP tried to remove his wife Anita Singh's name from the voter list, not just once but twice.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife - Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice - on December 24 and 26."

Kejriwal alleges Operation Lotus

Earlier in the day, former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the saffron party of carrying out "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency from December 15 to delete names of voters from the electoral list.

It must be noted that New Delhi is Kejriwal's constituency, and he has served as the MLA from there since 2015. "In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have filed an application for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12% of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Similarly, Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from the voter lists on December 6. "BJP has submitted an application to cut votes in their letterhead. They had already given applications to cut votes of 11,000 people, in the last 1-1.5 months and that process is underway. In applications, it is said that these 11,018 people have either shifted or passed away. Among these 500, 372 were found to be staying there only (at their address). They haven't shifted anywhere. 75 per cent of their list is troublesome. When we inquired, a maximum of these voters turned out to be AAP voters. If you get 6% of votes cut from one assembly constituency then what is the point of holding elections?" Kejriwal said.

