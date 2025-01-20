Rohini Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohini Assembly Election 2025

Rohini Assembly Election 2025: The Rohini Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 13 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rohini comes under North West Delhi district of Delhi State. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

In 2020, Vijender Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of the Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 12648 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Yogendra Chandelia won from North West Delhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 290849 votes by defeating Udit Raj of the Indian National Congress.

Rohini Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 182979 voters in the Rohini constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 95302 were male and 87665 were female voters.

No voter belonged to the third gender. 596 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rohini in 2020 was 113 (75 men and 38 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rohini constituency was 174600. Out of this, 91328 voters were male, 83262 were females. There were 1073 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2015 was 53 (34 men and 19 women).

Rohini Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Rohini constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5.

Rohini Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Rohini will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Rohini Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Pradeep Mittal: AAP

Vijender Gupta: BJP

Rohini Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijendar Gupta won the seat with a margin of 12648 votes (10:99%). He was polled 62174 votes with a vote share of 53:67%. He defeated AAP candidate Rajesh Bansiwala, who got 49526 votes (42:75%). Congress candidate Sumesh Gupta stood third with 1963 votes votes (1:69 %).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP Candidates Vijendar Gupta won the seat. He was polled 59866 votes with a vote share of 49:83%. AAP candidate CL Gupta got 54499 votes (45:36%) and was the runner-up.

Rohini Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2008: Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal - Bharatiya Janata Party

2013: Rajesh Garg-Aam Aadmi Party

2015: Vijender Gupta -Bharatiya Janata Party

2020: Vijender Gupta -Bharatiya Janata Party

Rohini Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the new Delhi Assembly constituency was 115840 or 63:27per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 120142 or 68:79 per cent.